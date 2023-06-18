Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

Shares of MDB opened at $379.90 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.81.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

