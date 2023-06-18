Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $42.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
