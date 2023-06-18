Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $42.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

