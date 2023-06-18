Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

