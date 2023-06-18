Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,913 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 5.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Enbridge worth $92,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.9% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 17.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ENB opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.