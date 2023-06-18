Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in SAP by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $137.28 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average of $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

