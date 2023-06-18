Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

