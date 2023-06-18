Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

