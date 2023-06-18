Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAIU remained flat at $10.53 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

