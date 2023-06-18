CashBackPro Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $46,898.92 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,460.50 or 1.00022432 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.74864803 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76,167.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

