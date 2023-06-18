Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 226,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 119,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $563.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,516 shares of company stock worth $90,865 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

