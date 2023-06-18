CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBATGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

CBAT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 532,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,730. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBATGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

