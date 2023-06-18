CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and $6.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018864 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,475.68 or 1.00054834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05618295 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,660,193.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

