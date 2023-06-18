Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $35.68. 1,901,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

