Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBTW remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 346,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,895. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBTW. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 531,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter.

