CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 470.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

