Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETXP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Cemtrex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

