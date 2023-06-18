Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 574,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,359.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 561,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,275. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

