Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 235,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,516,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 104,146 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 222,343 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 647,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.