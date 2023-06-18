Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

Shares of Charlie’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,514. Charlie’s has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Charlie’s had a negative return on equity of 166.86% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

