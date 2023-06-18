Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after buying an additional 244,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.