Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
