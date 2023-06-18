Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $26,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 604,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 440,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.