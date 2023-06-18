Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $82.36. 1,057,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

