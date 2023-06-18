Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 6.8% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,633,000 after buying an additional 152,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 452,783 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter.

EELV opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

