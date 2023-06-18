Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

