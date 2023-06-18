Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Raised by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.16 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

