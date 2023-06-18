CI Financial (CIFAF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) is one of 1,118 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CI Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI Financial Competitors 1117 4719 5919 82 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 34.79%. Given CI Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

81.9% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial N/A N/A 6.40 CI Financial Competitors $508.93 million $8.18 million -7.51

CI Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. CI Financial pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,139.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 375.99% 8.06% 5.10%

Summary

CI Financial rivals beat CI Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

