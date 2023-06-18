CIBC Trims GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Target Price to C$3.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised GURU Organic Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get GURU Organic Energy alerts:

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

GUROF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. GURU Organic Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It markets its organic energy drinks through a distribution network of approximately 25,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.