CICC Research Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Outperform

CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSBC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 730 ($9.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 900 ($11.26) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.55) to GBX 671 ($8.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $729.60.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HSBC by 286.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

