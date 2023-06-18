Citigroup Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGI. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $68.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 105.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

