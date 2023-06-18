City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 776,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE:CIO remained flat at $5.52 during trading hours on Friday. 546,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -216.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

