Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,530,713 shares of company stock worth $37,686,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

