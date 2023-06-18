Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $83.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEAF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Further Reading

