Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 388,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,603. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.