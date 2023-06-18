CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Down 0.8% This Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $42.95 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

