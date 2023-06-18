Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.32

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $9.75. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 159,565 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $173.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

