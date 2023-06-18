Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.20. 34,134,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,609,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

