Comparing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 2 5 11 1 2.58

Comerica has a consensus target price of $66.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.35%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comerica $3.74 billion 1.49 $1.15 billion $9.49 4.47

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Comerica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Comerica 30.16% 24.34% 1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Comerica pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comerica beats Community Capital Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes personal financial services, consisting of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering and mortgage loan origination, and offers consumer products, including deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment includes the corporation's securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other segment includes the income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature, and corporate activities.

