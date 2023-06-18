Comparing Rollins (ROL) & The Competition

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rollins to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rollins lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Rollins has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins’ peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

39.0% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rollins and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rollins Competitors 17 195 208 0 2.45

Rollins currently has a consensus price target of $44.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Rollins’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.77% 31.07% 17.82% Rollins Competitors 6.26% 25.05% 9.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rollins and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.70 billion $368.60 million 53.36 Rollins Competitors $4.02 billion $458.08 million 27.41

Rollins’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rollins. Rollins is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rollins peers beat Rollins on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

