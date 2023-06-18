Comparing Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) & Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Russel Metals and Doman Building Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Russel Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A $1.73 16.15 Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 11.68

This table compares Russel Metals and Doman Building Materials Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Doman Building Materials Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Russel Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Russel Metals and Doman Building Materials Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Russel Metals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Doman Building Materials Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Russel Metals currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus price target of $7.29, indicating a potential upside of 46.65%. Given Doman Building Materials Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doman Building Materials Group is more favorable than Russel Metals.

Dividends

Russel Metals pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Doman Building Materials Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Russel Metals pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Doman Building Materials Group pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc. operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products. The Energy Field Stores segment offers specialized products, such as flanges, valves, fittings, and other products to energy industry. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel products to other steel service centers and equipment manufacturers, which include carbon steel plate, flat rolled products, beams, channels, and pipes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products. The company also produces and treats lumber; and provides other value-add services. In addition, it is involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

