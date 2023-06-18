Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,252,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 349,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,287. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

