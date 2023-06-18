Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Concentrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 160.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
