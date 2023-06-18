Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 160.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

