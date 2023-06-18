ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 495,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 580,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,875. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $668.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

