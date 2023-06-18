Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

