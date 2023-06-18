Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.