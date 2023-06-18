Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,659,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

