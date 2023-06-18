Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $101.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

