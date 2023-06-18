Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Constellation Software Stock Down 1.0 %
TSE CSU opened at C$2,719.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,667.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,421.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52 week high of C$2,817.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 80.5315822 EPS for the current year.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
