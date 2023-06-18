Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE CSU opened at C$2,719.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,667.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,421.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52 week high of C$2,817.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 80.5315822 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Constellation Software

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,870.00.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.