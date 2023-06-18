Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of CPSS opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.18.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
