Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

