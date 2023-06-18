Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.40

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.40 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 79,402 shares changing hands.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.47. The company has a market capitalization of £14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

