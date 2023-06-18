Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares in the company, valued at $876,934.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,874 shares of company stock valued at $981,346 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 41,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

