Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares in the company, valued at $876,934.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,874 shares of company stock valued at $981,346 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
